Britney Spears reportedly wants to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show

Spears did 'Walk this Way' with Aerosmith and 'N Sync in her last Super Bowl performance. Getty Images

The last time we saw Britney Spears perform at the Super Bowl, Tom Brady had just finished his rookie season and he was still known as "that kid who's always smiling around Drew Bledsoe." That was January 2001 and the Ravens whipped up on the Giants, 34-7.

Seventeen years later and it sounds like Spears again wants to perform on the NFL's biggest stage. A source tells the New York Daily News that "Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl. She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner."

The source adds that "Spears could also be packaged with other big acts to fill the 12-minute slot." Back in 2001, Spears was part of an act that included 'N Sync, Aerosmith, Nelly and Mary J. Blige. We rated it No. 10 in our Super Bowl halftime show rankings. Spears, 35, released her ninth album in August 2016 but her best-selling album remains her first one -- 1999's "Baby One More Time", which sold 10.6 million copies.

Not surprisingly, Spears is open to the idea. Last summer she told BBC Radio, "Yes, I would probably do that."

Whether it happens is another matter. The game will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, and when the Minneapolis Star-Tribune put out their Super Bowl Halftime Show odds earlier this year, Spears didn't make the cut. That doesn't mean Spears can't land the gig, just that she's not a favorite. You know, sort of like the Patriots when they trailed the Falcons, 28-3 late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

Basically, we're saying there's a chance.