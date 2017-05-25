Brock Osweiler: I can 'absolutely' be a starting NFL QB, 'proof is in the film'

Give Brock Osweiler some credit for going full Jim Harbaugh and attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. The lanky quarterback, who became the first NFL salary dump trade we can remember when the Texans ditched his albatross of a deal plus a second-round pick to the Browns, has been surprisingly upbeat about his situation.

Osweiler left Denver last offseason for a large free-agent contract in Houston. It went very poorly . Now he's in Cleveland, battling against Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan for playing time. But he still believes in himself and defended his skillset to reporters on Wednesday at OTAs.

When asked if he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL, Osweiler didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely," the quarterback said.

Then, understandably, he was asked why he believes that. He had a controversial piece of evidence.

"I think the proof is in the film for the past two years," Osweiler said.

QB Brock Osweiler asked about Houston situation & then if he can be a starting QB in this league. You'll want to watch this exchange pic.twitter.com/VP9jaMoXtj — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 24, 2017

Technically he is not wrong. There is actual proof on film that Osweiler can start football games. There is not, however, a ton of film that suggests he's a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Perhaps he's referring to the film from 2015? That would make more sense, and he would actually have a point there, what with multiple teams -- the Broncos and Texans -- offering him multiple millions of dollars to play quarterback. Surely he can't mean any film from last year.

Whatever the case, Osweiler does believe he can win the starting job in Cleveland, and he is competing as such.

"My expectation is always to start," Osweiler said. "But once again that is not my decision to make. Now if I came out here and told you guys I wanted to be the backup then I'm in the wrong business. Absolutely I want to play and I want to help this team win games, but I know there's a lot of work that needs to go into that, and ultimately I need to earn that on the practice field. And I have a lot of work ahead of me to do that."

If he's endeared himself to the coaching staff in Cleveland, there is a pretty good chance he could end up starting some games for the Browns. Kessler will get a long look after the Browns used a third-round pick on him last year. Kizer, a second-round pick this year, will almost definitely start some games as well.

But it's very possible that Osweiler heads into the season as the best quarterback on the Cleveland roster. Maybe he'll end up being right about the film after all.