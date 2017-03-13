Broncos coach says Romo is a 'non-issue' and team hasn't had one meeting about him

The Denver Broncos have long been rumored as one of the top potential destinations for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who just in the last few days has been on the verge of a release , on the verge of a trade , and now stuck in a limbo that apparently includes the Broncos and the Houston Texans (another heavily rumored landing spot) drawing a “ line in the sand ” when it comes to trading for Romo.

Broncos general manager John Elway and coach Vance Joseph were both asked on Monday about the possibility of acquiring Romo, and the comments from both of them sure seem to align with the idea that the team has indeed drawn a line in the sand -- sort of.

To make everything clear. Here is John Elway when asked about Tony Romo: pic.twitter.com/bFPYKipklc — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 13, 2017

It should be noted that Elway didn’t completely close the door and merely said that he is happy with the two quarterbacks under contract and that he always looks at options. His thoughts on both fronts were echoed by Joseph.

Vance Joseph's full comment when asked about Tony Romo: pic.twitter.com/afmc1pueKj — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2017

Joseph has stated several times that he’ll hold an open competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch for the team’s quarterback job, despite the fact that he’s “ not sure ” Lynch is ready to start. It’s been reported just as often, though, that the Broncos are interested in Romo -- just so long as he gets released and all they have to give up in order to acquire his services is money, rather than draft (or some other type) compensation.

The Cowboys want to “ do right ” by Romo and allow him to go to the team of his choice, but they also understandably want to get something out of it and not lose him for nothing. It’s an awkward situation with a lot of competing interests, and given the Cowboys’ recent disinterest in signing big-money free agents (the last time they really splurged was on Brandon Carr back in 2012), it’s also one that could drag itself out for a while.