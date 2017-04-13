Broncos' Demaryius Thomas on last year's hip injury: 'I couldn't run certain routes'

Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas wasn't himself in 2016. He averaged a career-low 12.0 yards per reception. He posted his lowest reception, yardage and touchdown totals since 2011.

Some of his struggles can be attributed to the Broncos' lack of a starting-caliber quarterback. By the sound of it, though, most of his struggles should be chalked up to the hip injury he suffered in the season opener.

This week, Thomas opened up about the injury, which he managed to play through all season long.

"It was tough," Thomas said, per ESPN.com. "Sometimes I couldn't stop and sometimes I couldn't run certain routes that I wanted to run. Sometimes I couldn't get off press because I had no power in it. Like you said, it wasn't my excuse. I was out there, going out, trying to help my teammates out and trying not to make it look bad on my part."

Thomas wouldn't reveal the exact injury, but he said that he didn't need surgery.

"It was bad at times, it got worse sometimes," Thomas said. "I never thought about surgery. I could get it, but I don't think I need it, I don't really need it. Right now, I feel great. I've been running routes and it hasn't been bothering me. It just depends on how you get hit now. It's basically maintaining the hips."

It's tough to provide analysis when the exact injury is unknown. If the injury isn't serious enough to linger into this coming season, then this is good news for the Broncos, because it gives them a reason to believe Thomas will improve off his numbers from last season. However, if this is the kind of injury that lingers, that's not exactly great news for the Broncos, who will pay Thomas just over $12 million this year.

According to ESPN.com, Thomas was adamant that his hip wouldn't affect him this year.

"No, it won't," Thomas said. "I will be on top of it. I'm going to do whatever I got to do to be 100 [percent]."

In the past two years, Thomas has averaged 97.5 catches, 1,193.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns. In the three years prior, Thomas averaged 99 catches, 1,494.3 yards and 11.7 touchdowns. The biggest difference -- besides the hip -- is that Thomas went from catching the ball from the great Peyton Manning to Manning in his final disappointing season, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

That'll just about do it.