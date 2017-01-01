Broncos' Gary Kubiak to reportedly step down after Week 17 finale

Kubiak's family is reportedly concerned about his health

The Broncos are likely to have a new coach by the start of next season. According to a report from ESPN, Sunday will be Gary Kubiak's last game as coach of the Broncos. He will step down due to his family's ongoing concerns about his health.

Kubiak is only 55, but he has suffered from several health issues during his time as a head coach.

Earlier this season, Kubiak was hospitalized with what the team described as a "complex migraine" and missed the team's Week 4 game against the Buccaneers. He underwent several tests that all came back normal and returned to work the following week. He also suffered a mini-stroke during a game in 2013 while coaching the Houston Texans. He left the game but again returned to work the following week.

Kubiak evaded questions about his future in coaching during his Friday press conference. "I love this league," Kubiak said. "I love the Broncos. I love the work, you know? You know, I'm all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it's time to focus on what we're doing."

ESPN's report notes that the move will likely be finalized next week, while NFL.com is already reporting that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (who interviewed for the job when Kubiak ultimately got it) is a candidate to take over if Kubiak does indeed step down.

