Broncos' John Elway vetoes idea of running for governor of Colorado

As a quarterback, John Elway brought the Broncos two championships. As a general manager, Elway turned a middling Broncos franchise into a powerhouse, bringing home another championship. He's the most popular and recognizable athlete in Colorado.

He won't, however, try to turn his football successes into a political career. On Monday, Elway shot down the idea of running for governor of Colorado in 2018 when Gov. John Hickenlooper's term expires.

"My intentions are to continue to run the Denver Broncos football operations,'' Elway told 9News. "They can run. I'm not running for Governor. For some reason these things continue to come up.''

As 9News pointed out, those rumors likely materialized because he recently made an appearance in a political advertisement regarding two statewide ballot questions. And Elway himself acknowledged that he's involved with the Republican Party.

"I am a little bit involved at times with the Republican Party which I believe in and I feel like that's my part (to support),'' Elway said. "It's not something that ... the Senate seat opens up my name seems to pop up for that every time, too. But no, I'm working for the Denver Broncos.''

So, that's obviously great news for the Broncos, assuming they work out an extension with Elway (he has one year remaining, according to 9News). Since Elway began working in the front office in 2011, the Broncos have gone 67-29, making the postseason in every season except the one that just wrapped up.

His list of accomplishments is unending, but to name a few ...

He landed Peyton Manning.

He fired an incredibly successful John Fox and immediately won a Super Bowl with Gary Kubiak.

He didn't sign Brock Osweiler.

Even without preparing for a run at Governor, Elway will still have his hands full this offseason. He'll need to replace Kubiak, who retired Sunday, and fix his quarterback situation.