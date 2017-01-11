Broncos name Vance Joseph new coach on reported four-year contract

Vance Joseph is the Broncos' new head coach, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

It's official.



Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

Jason La Canfora reported earlier in the week that Joseph was the front-runner for the job heading into the interview process. Joesph, who served as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator during the 2016 season, replaces Gary Kubiak, who retired a year after leading Denver to a title in Super Bowl 50.

After a four-hour interview with the team Tuesday, Joseph received a call from Broncos officials to resume the interview Wednesday. Joseph also had interviews scheduled with the Chargers and 49ers.

Mike Klis of 9 News reported early Wednesday that Joseph was scheduled to fly out to San Diego to meet with the Chargers, but those plans obviously changed when talks escalated with the Broncos. Denver also interviewed Chiefs defensive coordinator Dave Toub and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the vacant position.

Joseph had been the hottest coaching candidate in the weeks since the regular season ended. In fact, of the six coaching openings, only the Jaguars didn't reach out last week to request an interview with Joseph. The Jags since hired interim coach Doug Marrone to replace Gus Bradley full-time.

Klis writes that Joe Wood is the leading candidate to be the Broncos' new defensive coordinator, though Wade Phillips says he likes his chances of returning to the Broncos. If Phillips isn't retained, he won't be out of work long; he's one of the league's best coordinators.

On the other side of the ball, Klis adds that Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave could be in the mix for offensive coordinator. There are also reports that should Sean McDermott get the Bills job, he could ask McCoy to join him there. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos have already set up interviews with McCoy and Musgrave, scheduled for Thursday.