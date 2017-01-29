Broncos reportedly interested in Tony Romo -- under the right conditions

Way back in October, when the 2016 season was barely a month old, the defending Super Bowl champs found themselves on the wrong end of a two-game losing streak. And with Peyton Manning officially retired, there were no immediate remedies at quarterback. That was one of the first times we heard Tony Romo mentioned as a possible option.

It was presumptuous, to say the least, partly because it wasn't clear if Dak Prescott was the long-term answer in Dallas (we now know that he is), but also because the Broncos had just used a first-round pick on Paxton Lynch, and coach Gary Kubiak seemed quite comfortable with second-year QB Trevor Siemian.

But as the season progressed, it became clear that the Cowboys didn't need Romo to be successful. And while the defending Super Bowl champs jumped out to a 7-3 start, they fizzled down the stretch, losing four of their final six games and missing the playoffs.

Which brings us back to Romo, who almost certainly won't be back in Dallas in 2017. He has three years left on his current deal and is set to make $14 million next season in base salary. That's a steep price to pay for a 36-year-old backup.

So, naturally, if you're the Cowboys, the question becomes: Which quarterback-needy team will give up the most to land Romo, who can still be very good when he's healthy? But if the market for Romo doesn't materialize -- and, frankly, that seems like a long shot -- the Broncos would be interested.

"A source in the Broncos' football department did not dismiss the possibility of bringing in [Romo]," KUSA's Mike Klis wrote Sunday morning, adding: "But also for financial and cap purposes, the Broncos likely would only express interest in Romo if he is released. That way, the Broncos would be in better position to negotiate a reduced contract with Romo."

Of course, the competition for a just-released Romo would be fierce, though the Broncos would make the same argument to him that they made to Peyton Manning back in 2012: Here's your best shot to win a Super Bowl before you retire. Romo would be surrounded with playmakers on offense and the added luxury of a dominant defense.

Broncos general manager John Elway has said the organization is happy with its two young passers, telling Klis earlier this month that Lynch enters the offseason behind Siemian on the depth chart:

"It's hard to say because [Lynch] didn't play enough,'' Elway explained. "He only played two games. We saw him in practice. He made some strides in practice but it's hard to say.

"So that's why I think it's going to be crucial to find out. ...As I said the day after the season, I feel good about that position. Because we've got two young guys who are both good football players that can play. But we've got to get better around them. It's going to be a heckuva competition.''

We're guessing that all changes the moment Romo hits free agency. Just ask Tim Tebow.