Broncos add Mike McCoy and reportedly Bill Musgrave to offensive staff

The Broncos officially hired their new coach in Vance Joseph on Wednesday. Two days later, they landed two huge additions to his coaching staff.

As first reported by 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos hired Mike McCoy as their offensive coordinator and Bill Musgrave as their quarterbacks coach. The Broncos confirmed McCoy's hiring Friday night. Both should be popular additions.

Let's start with McCoy, who lost his job as the coach of the Chargers earlier this month after four disappointing seasons. He has a history with the Broncos. From 2009-12, McCoy served as the team's offensive coordinator, parlaying his success in Denver into his head coaching job in San Diego.

McCoy will now return to Denver with a tough task: He'll need to fix an offense that's been broken for two seasons. The Broncos scored 20.8 points per game this past year and were lucky to win Super Bowl 50 with the distant memory of Peyton Manning under center.

"Mike is an experienced play-caller who can build a system around our players," Joseph said in a statement. "It was our goal to find an offensive coordinator who has flexibility with his scheme, and Mike has done that as both a head coach and coordinator. He's had a lot of success in this league with many different styles of offense, including here with the Broncos.

"Mike will bring energy and creativity to our offense, and we're excited to welcome him back to Denver."

Musgrave should play a substantial role in turning around the offense. He functioned as Oakland's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and it was shocking when the Raiders opted to let his contract expire this offseason. After all, the Raiders relied almost exclusively on their offense -- led by quarterback Derek Carr -- to race out to a 12-3 record this year. But in Week 16, Carr broke his fibula and as a result of that injury, the Raiders collapsed, falling in the first round of the postseason.

Musgrave will now need to work his magic on a struggling quarterback group. Trevor Siemian posted an 84.6 passer rating in 14 starts, while first-round pick Paxton Lynch did not appear to be NFL-ready in his two starts (79.2 passer rating). Collectively, the Broncos ranked 21st in passing yards.

The Broncos clearly have a championship-caliber defense. By hiring Vance Joseph, they should keep their run of defensive dominance going. So, the only thing preventing the Broncos from contending is the offense. And that's why these two hires should be popular in Denver.

The Broncos just brought in two proven coaches with a history of creating explosive offenses.