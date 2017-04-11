Broncos' Von Miller admits he had no idea that his Super Bowl helmet was stolen

The tale of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey -- the one he wore as he led the Patriots to a historic comeback against the Falcons -- has been reported to death. The tale of Von Miller’s stolen Super Bowl helmet hasn’t, which makes sense given he’s not Tom Brady and his helmet wasn’t worn in arguably the greatest Super Bowl ever.

It doesn’t sound like Miller minds the lack of coverage. As he revealed Tuesday, he actually didn’t even know his helmet had been stolen last year.

The Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala provided more information:

“I haven’t gotten it yet,” Miller said Tuesday. “It’s here in Denver, but I just haven’t had time to go over and get it yet. But the helmet is here.” Miller said he didn’t even realize the helmet was missing last year, in part because of his whirlwind offseason that included multiple TV appearances and a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Miller’s helmet, which he wore during his MVP performance, was stolen by the same person (Mauricio Ortega) as Brady’s jersey and was found, like Brady’s jersey, in Mexico. Even after Brady’s jersey was located, the story has continued. Brady took his jersey to opening day at Fenway Park, where Rob Gronkowski stole it for himself.

Tom and Gronk just out here having some fun pic.twitter.com/6Ofvc3dbiB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 3, 2017

And on Tuesday, The MMQB’s Robert Klemko and Jenny Vrentas published a lengthy feature on the subject. In that story, the duo reports how Ortega might not “spend a day in a jail cell.”

Meanwhile, during Miller’s session with reporters, he also declared that his upcoming season will be his best one yet. And yes, he also talked about himself in third person.

“I feel like this Von coming up is going to the best Von I’ve put forth,” he said, per Jhabvala.

Miller has notched double-digit sack totals in each of the past three seasons. His 38.5 sacks in that span are the second-most in the league.