Browns fans raise more than $5,000 to fund their 0-16 parade in Cleveland

Remember back in November when the Browns were only 0-10 and some of their fans began planning a parade to celebrate their impending 0-16 season? Well, now they actually have the funding for it.

After creating a Facebook event and submitting an official petition to the city, the fans took the next step: They raised the necessary money on GoFundMe.

They set the goal at $1,999. As of 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, they ended up raising $5,195. Yep, more than $5,000 for an 0-16 parade -- due to some crucial help from ESPN's Dan Le Batard, who urged his listeners to donate.

Proof:

GoFundMe

The extra money, according to the GoFundMe page, will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. And if the parade, which is scheduled for Jan. 7, doesn't end up happening, all of the money will be directed to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The only downside to the parade: ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo might actually hurt someone.

"If you're one of the people out there that's planning the parade for 0-16, I will fight you," Rizzo said on ESPN Radio. "Come on down and see me right now. I'm at Buffalo Wild Wings."

No word if he's still there.

It's worth pointing out, of course, that the 2008 Lions are the only other 0-16 team in NFL history, but at least they won all four of their preseason games. The Browns, on the other hand, went 0-4 in the postseason, so they're looking at the first 0-20 season ever.

They'll need to lose to the Chargers and Steelers to make that happen. Knowing the Browns, they'll probably find a way to ruin the parade by letting the Chargers blow another one of their fourth quarter leads. By now, the Browns only know how to break Cleveland's heart.

It's the only thing they're good at.