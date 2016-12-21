Browns fans raise more than $5,000 to fund their 0-16 parade in Cleveland
They exceeded their goal by more than $2,000 in six days
Remember back in November when the Browns were only 0-10 and some of their fans began planning a parade to celebrate their impending 0-16 season? Well, now they actually have the funding for it.
After creating a Facebook event and submitting an official petition to the city, the fans took the next step: They raised the necessary money on GoFundMe.
They set the goal at $1,999. As of 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, they ended up raising $5,195. Yep, more than $5,000 for an 0-16 parade -- due to some crucial help from ESPN's Dan Le Batard, who urged his listeners to donate.
Proof:
The extra money, according to the GoFundMe page, will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. And if the parade, which is scheduled for Jan. 7, doesn't end up happening, all of the money will be directed to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
The only downside to the parade: ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo might actually hurt someone.
"If you're one of the people out there that's planning the parade for 0-16, I will fight you," Rizzo said on ESPN Radio. "Come on down and see me right now. I'm at Buffalo Wild Wings."
No word if he's still there.
It's worth pointing out, of course, that the 2008 Lions are the only other 0-16 team in NFL history, but at least they won all four of their preseason games. The Browns, on the other hand, went 0-4 in the postseason, so they're looking at the first 0-20 season ever.
They'll need to lose to the Chargers and Steelers to make that happen. Knowing the Browns, they'll probably find a way to ruin the parade by letting the Chargers blow another one of their fourth quarter leads. By now, the Browns only know how to break Cleveland's heart.
It's the only thing they're good at.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Jags' awkward flight after coach fired
The Jags fired Gus Bradley after going 14-48 in four seasons
-
Aikman impressed by Prescott
The Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend was blown away by Dak Prescott
-
Beckham says he was fined $18K
The Giants wideout called the league out after not fining Ezekiel Elliott's TD celebration
-
NFL Picks: Ravens topple Steelers
There's a lot at stake in Week 16 for some teams -- and expect two big upsets
-
How to Watch: Giants-Eagles on 'TNF'
The Giants are looking for their 11th win of the season
-
Giants-Eagles preview, podcast
Can the Giants continue to rely on their defense as they head into January?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre