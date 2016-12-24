Browns finally get a win after Chargers miss two game-tying field goals
The Browns are finally in the W column -- but they no longer hold the No. 1 pick
All the Browns wanted for Christmas was a win.
They finally got it Saturday by beating the Chargers in dramatic fashion, 20-17, to avoid going down in history with the 2008 Detroit Lions
The victory came courtesy of San Diego kicker Josh Lambo, who missed not one but two game-tying field goals, the last coming as time expired. Lambo's previous game-tying try was blocked. It means the Browns, who appeared destined for an 0-16 season, will not finish without a win.
Everyone was very excited.
Browns win!!!!— Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) December 24, 2016
BREAKING. THIS JUST IN. HOT OFF THE PRESSES. pic.twitter.com/zBsdzU4n5J— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 24, 2016
Dear @Browns fans: pic.twitter.com/qdnNlHja5k— Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 24, 2016
Congratulations, Cleveland.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2016
That included the Indians, who gave the Browns a shoutout.
Ballgame! pic.twitter.com/15xXFDNUuV— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 24, 2016
The downside of the win? The Browns are no longer in pole position to get the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 49ers could lose out and would likely capture the top overall selection from Cleveland if both teams were 1-15.
On the bright side, the Browns are only five wins away from a Belk Bowl berth.
The Cleveland Browns are one win closer to being #BelkBowl👔 eligible.— #BelkBowl👔 (@belkbowl) December 24, 2016
