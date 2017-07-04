Browns' Isaiah Crowell: 'I feel like we’re going to shock the world'

It has been quite a long time since the Cleveland Browns could be described as a good football team.

The Browns won one game last season, and only three the year before. The last time they were over .500 was in 2006, when they won 10 games but still missed the playoffs, but even that year was probably something of a fluke as it was sandwiched by two seasons during which the Browns went 4-12. The last time Cleveland made the playoffs was in 2002, and before that it was 1994 -- before the original Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens.

Needless to say, it would be quite a surprise if the Browns were good in 2017. Just don't tell that to running back Isaiah Crowell, who feels like Cleveland's rebuild is going to start paying dividends as soon as this coming season.

"I feel very good about it," Crowell said, per the Ledger-Enquirer. "I feel like we're building something special. A lot of people are underestimating us, but I feel like we're going to shock the world."

Part of Crowell's confidence is due to the Browns' 2017 draft class. Cleveland got the No. 1 overall pick and took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who was widely considered the best prospect in the draft. Later, they traded down from No. 12 to No. 25 and took Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers, then traded up from the top of the second round to No. 29 and took Miami tight end David Njoku. All three players are top-tier athletes and playmakers. Later, in the second round, the Browns snagged former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, who early in the college football season was discussed as a possible No. 1 pick before his play tailed off.

"I feel like all the guys we got are very talented," Crowell said. "They're going to be able to come out and help us tremendously from the start of the season. I just wish those guys the best. I hope they keep training hard."

Even if the Browns don't quite break through this season, they know more help is on the way a year from now. They once again own two first-round picks, thanks to the deal that moved them down from No. 12 to No. 25 this year. If they make both selections, they'll have then picked in the first round 10 times over the course of four years. That's not a bad way to rebuild a team quickly.