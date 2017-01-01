Browns' new year starts with the team bus breaking down en route to Steelers game

The new years starts off much like the previous for the Browns -- not good

The year 2016 was not very kind to the Cleveland Browns. They won just one football game in the entire calendar year, were forced to cut a would-be franchise quarterback who they drafted in the first round with years left on his rookie deal and generally were mocked for doing lots of bad things (like fans misspelling Dawg Pound).

Well, 2017 didn't really get off to a great start either, because the team bus broke down on the way to play the Steelers.

Travel's been tough for some NFL teams this season, with the Vikings having plane issues when their aircraft slid off the runway at the airport.

Obviously everyone could just pile into the other busses and keep driving to Pittsburgh. It's not something that will affect their game or their year.

But it's a pretty terrible omen and so perfectly Browns to have a bus break down on the way to the final game of what could end up being a one-win season.

