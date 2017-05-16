Browns reportedly expected to sign former Titans cornerback Jason McCourty
McCourty spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Titans before his release last month
It didn't take all that long for Jason McCourty to find a new home.
McCourty will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, per several reports.
McCourty was released by the Tennessee Titans a month ago after spending his first eight seasons with the team. He was the Titans' longest-tenured player at the time. McCourty had bounced back with a strong campaign in 2016 after missing all but four games due to injury the year before, but the Titans let him go to save some cap space.
Days after his release, McCourty's twin brother, Patriots safety Devin McCourty, advocated for the Patriots to bring his brother on board . That apparently did not come to pass.
Instead, McCourty ends up in Cleveland, where there should be plenty of playing time available in the defensive backfield and where other young members of the defense will undoubtedly benefit from a veteran influence on the back end. It likely also helped that Gregg Williams, who served as an assistant coach on the Titans' staff in 2013, is now the defensive coordinator for the Browns, so there is some familiarity there as well.
