Browns reportedly reached out to three top-eight teams about trading up from No. 12

The Browns, who own the first pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, are reportedly waffling between taking defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. So, why not draft both?

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the Browns have contacted three teams in the top eight about trading up from the No. 12 pick, which they also own. Presumably, the Browns would do so to take a quarterback after using the first overall pick on Garrett.

"The Browns have been doing their due diligence and investigating the possibility," Silver said on Tuesday's edition of Up to the Minute Live. "I've learned that at least three teams in the top eight have been contacted by the Browns and discussions have taken place about the prospect of moving up. Now this is something that would likely happen in real time when these teams were on the clock because obviously if the target is Mitchell Trubisky and he goes earlier than expected, then those discussions would be moot. "The Browns could still take Trubisky at No. 1. They could still trade down and try to take him a little lower than one. The more likely scenario right now would be trying to use that 12th pick and get up a little higher to get the quarterback of the future."

The top eight looks like this:

Browns 49ers Bears Jaguars Titans Jets Chargers Panthers

We can eliminate the first team, because the Browns aren't trading with themselves. Other than that, it's tough to eliminate anyone else. But because it's fun, let's take a few guesses at which teams the Browns have contacted.

To be clear, this is pure speculation. I don't know anything more than you do. For the record, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman provided his own guesses. His three teams were the Titans, Jets and Panthers.

My first guess: The Panthers, because Silver's report said the top eight teams and the Panthers pick eighth overall.

My second guess: The 49ers, because they're a team that is completely devoid of talent and could use the extra draft picks. Furthermore, reports have linked the 49ers to Trubisky. Those reports could be the 49ers' way of either pressuring the Browns to take Trubisky No. 1 overall, which would result in Garrett falling to the 49ers, or it could be the 49ers' way of incentivizing the Browns (or any team, really) to trade up to No. 2 to get Trubisky.

My third guess: The Jets, because WalterFootball.com reported that the Browns and Jets have discussed a trade. If the Browns really do want Trubisky, this trade would work only if Trubisky is still there after the first five teams pick.

The Browns own 11 picks in all, so they have plenty of draft ammunition to attach to any potential trades.