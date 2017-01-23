Browns sign Jamie Collins to four-year deal worth a reported $26 million guaranteed

The Browns just ensured that their Halloween trade with the Patriots to net Jamie Collins wasn't a nearsighted move. On Monday, they signed him to a four-year contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $50 million with $26 million in guarantees.

"It's no secret how I feel about Jamie Collins," said coach Hue Jackson in the team's release. "He's an outstanding football player and a guy we think can be part of the foundation of a tremendous defense. I was excited when we were able to trade for him last season, and now, I'm even more excited knowing that he is going to part of our future. We all know we have a lot of work to do to get our team where we feel it needs to be. Jamie wants to be a part of that. He wants to help build this team for success. He was outstanding in our locker room last year because he's seen what success in the NFL looks like and our players respect the way he carries himself. We are all looking forward to him being a part of the success we plan to earn through our hard work and preparation."

To acquire Collins, the Browns shipped a third-round compensatory pick to New England. At the time, the move was shocking from the Patriots' perspective, because a 7-1 team was giving away one of its best players. But it was also surprising from the Browns' perspective, because the Collins was in the final year of a contract. Considering Collins, 27, was going from a perennial Super Bowl contender to a perpetually inept franchise, it didn't seem like a guarantee that he'd want to remain in Cleveland any longer than necessary.

But the Browns made sure he'll stick around for what they're hoping is a successful rebuild. To do so, they paid him like one of the game's best linebackers.

Only linebackers with higher average per year than Jamie Collins are Von Miller, Justin Houston, Clay Matthews. All outside/edge players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2017

"We are going to be aggressive about acquiring talent, and when we had the opportunity to trade for Jamie back in October, it was done with the intent of him becoming a long-term part of our defense," said Sashi Brown, the executive vice president of football operations.

"Jamie has shown throughout his NFL career that he is a very talented player with a rare skill set that allows him to impact games in a number of ways. He's a versatile, smart, competitive and physical football player who has experienced winning at the highest level. Jamie was great to have in our building this season, and we look forward to him being a Cleveland Brown for a number of years to come. We are counting on him to be a big part of us becoming a winning team."

In Collins' statement, he referenced last year's 1-15 record, but also talked about a "new day."

"I want to thank the Cleveland Browns organization for giving me this opportunity," Collins said. "From the day I walked in the door, I felt welcomed by my new teammates and everyone in this organization. The past is the past as far as last season's record, but today is a new day. I'm only looking forward. I know we have a lot of work to do, and with Coach Hue leading us and the front office bringing in talent, I feel like we are going to get there and I feel good about continuing my career here."

In eight games with the Browns, Collins recorded two sacks, a forced fumble, and 69 total tackles. Prior to joining the Browns, he snagged two interceptions with the Patriots.

In 2014 and 2015, he led the Patriots in tackles.