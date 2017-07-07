Browns top pick Myles Garrett says injured foot is 'alright,' posts video to prove it

Top overall pick Myles Garrett gave Cleveland a brief scare last month when he suffered a foot injury during practice. But he's apparently doing just fine.

On Wednesday, Garrett used Twitter to announce that his foot is "alright." He also posted proof in the form of visual evidence that would make James Harrison proud, which you can see above.

OK before we move, let's just state the obvious: That's a pretty impressive leg press considering an actual human being is serving as the weight. Good for Garrett. But it's worth noting that football, which involves cutting and tackling and lateral movements and jumping, is way different than lifting a ton of weight with your legs. There really won't be a way for us to figure out how healthy Garrett is until he plays actual football and is tasked with taking down opposing quarterbacks.

But there's no reason to doubt him when he says he's healthy. A few days after he suffered the injury (a lateral foot sprain), the Browns revealed that he's expected to be ready in time for training camp later this month.

Once he returns, he'll be expected to help transform a franchise that's been the symbol of failure in the NFL for far too long. The good news is that the Browns do appear to be on the rise as their rebuild is beginning to look like a successful one. They're still a year or two away from winning, but at least winning is on their horizon as their strategy of stockpiling draft picks appears to be working.

Really, much of their future will come to Garrett and fellow 2017 draft pick DeShone Kizer. If Garrett looks like Von Miller and if Kizer performs like a starting-caliber quarterback, the Browns will finally be competitive again.

If not, well, there's always next year's draft.