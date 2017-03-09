Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler, could be eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo deal

And they could also just dump Osweiler if nothing happens

The Brock Osweiler trade for Cleveland will be scoffed at because the Browns are the Browns, but it’s starting to emerge as the sort of thing an evil genius would put together. And it could ultimately net Jimmy Garoppolo if Cleveland can manage to swing another deal.

You see, the Browns hold two second-round picks in 2017 and three second-round picks in 2018 after acquiring Osweiler and a second-round selection from the Texans

The Browns want to get one more pick for Osweiler and, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, they are fielding calls for ANOTHER Osweiler trade and willing “to eat half” of the lanky quarterback’s salary if another team will give them a pick for Osweiler.

The logic here is that if the Browns can add to the boatload of second-round picks they already have, they can make a run at Garoppolo from the Patriots

The Patriots have been adamant about not trading Garoppolo (or at least getting people to believe they won’t trade Garoppolo), but the reality is that if Cleveland shows up with a buffet line full of second-round picks, Bill Belichick might not be able to help himself. 

He loves draft capital, and being able to restock his roster in the second round over the next two years might be too appealing to turn down. 

If the Browns came out of the early stages of free agency -- or even the latter stages -- and the draft having rebuilt their entire offensive line through big-money deals to strong linemen, having found a franchise quarterback in Garoppolo AND grabbing two first-round picks, that would be a heck of an offseason for Cleveland’s front office.

Even if doesn’t happen, don’t expect Osweiler to hang around long. The reports and rumors circulating about Osweiler indicate the Browns will likely cut Osweiler, effectively dumping their own salary dump, before he ever takes a snap. He might very well be an upgrade for Cleveland, but they clearly feel it’s time to test out some younger guys. 

Whatever happens, the Browns are far from done when it comes to making moves. 

