Browns waffling on firing one coach, could lose another to Jim Harbaugh

Want further proof that nothing ever changes when it comes to Cleveland football? Behold the coordinator situation with the Browns, which is rapidly devolving into quite a mess. Both defensive coordinator Ray Horton and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton could be gone come next week, and for vastly different reasons.

It's never surprising when a 1-15 team decides to mix things up, but what is concerning is the way the possible shakeup in Cleveland is going down.

Rumors about Horton started floating on Friday night, when Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported that Horton would be fired and the Browns were making a run at Gregg Williams of the Rams.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Browns making change at defensive coordinator. Offered job to Gregg Williams; Wade Phillips also contacted — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

But, oddly, Horton hasn't been fired yet, as reported by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer (also: the Browns haven't announced anything). Cleveland is giving Williams, according to Marvez, until Monday to take the job that isn't even open.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @RamsNFL Gregg Williams has until Monday to decide whether he wants to accept @Browns DC job. Tick. Tick. Tick. — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

It sounds like Williams will take the job, which means the issue should be resolved by Monday. Williams was let go as part of a housecleaning in Los Angeles when the Rams fired Jeff Fisher's staff. Of note, the Browns also reportedly (per Cabot) reached out to former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley about the gig, but he's focused on the possibility of ending up with the Redskins.

On the offensive side of the ball, things are no less weird. Pep Hamilton, the Browns assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, is contemplating a departure as well.

But unlike Horton, it's apparently Hamilton's decision on whether he wants to leave, and he might be leaving a job in the NFL for a job in college.

Cabot reports on Cleveland.com that Hamilton is "weighing an opportunity to be reunited with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan."

Hamilton was a wide receivers coach with Harbaugh at Stanford and eventually became the offensive coordinator there under David Shaw. He would leave for the NFL -- and the opportunity to work with Andrew Luck again -- in 2013 when he jumped to the Colts as their offensive coordinator.

Michigan is a great job and Harbaugh is a familiar guy to work with. Hamilton's probably going to further his career more by helping engineer a good offense at Michigan than he is helping to engineer a bad offense with the Browns (regardless of what happens in the draft this year, Cleveland should be bad on offense again next season).

But that's not a positive for Michigan. It's a negative for the Browns who, even though they've got some stability going this offseason, remain very much a team in flux. The issues with the coaches aren't totally unusual for the NFL, but the lack of stability should be concerning.