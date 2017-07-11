Bruce Arians reveals he coached part of the 2016 NFL season while battling cancer
Arians' new book offers revealing details about his health and about how much longer he might coach
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians stayed on the team's sideline for the final month of the 2016 season despite being diagnosed with cancer, according to his new book, "The Quarterback Whisperer."
In the book, which was released Tuesday, Arians reveals that his doctor called him in December to let him know that a small spot had been found on his kidney. The spot was a form of cancer known as renal cell carcinoma.
Instead of taking the final month off, Arians finished the season and underwent surgery in February. During the successful operation, doctors removed a small portion of Arians' kidney.
"Now I feel great," Arians wrote in the book, via the Cardinals' official website. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer-free again."
The cancer diagnosis was Arians' third health scare of the 2016 season. The Cardinals coach was hospitalized in August in San Diego, and then again in November after he started experiencing chest pains. In both instances, Arians was released from the hospital within days.
Arians wrote in his book that he might only coach for one more year because of his health issues.
"I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football -- maybe more," Arians wrote.
The cancer diagnosis in December was the third one of Arians' lifetime. The Cards' coach was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007 and he had several cancerous cells scraped off his nose in 2013.
After all the health scares, Arians is definitely more appreciative of everything he's been given in life.
"I now realize more than ever nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians writes. "Every day needs to be enjoyed and celebrated to the fullest. Roses need to be smelled, sunsets savored, time with family cherished. Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I'm not coaching for myself in 2017. I'm coaching for everyone who's dealing with cancer. This is my charge."
-
Calvin Johnson wanted out of Detroit
It doesn't sound like Calvin Johnson liked playing for the Lions
-
Gilmore believes covering slot is easier
Stephon Gilmore thinks he'll make the transition from defending the outside exclusively without...
-
Tom Brady isn't an easy player to coach
Coaching Tom Brady isn't as easy as it sounds
-
Is Perine the next James Harrison?
The former Oklahoma running back once lifted a car to help a stranded motorist change a ti...
-
Study finds HS football is safe
Players up to the high school level aren't at greater risk for long-term risks, according to...
-
Ravens' Tucker: 75-yard FG same as XP
Tucker, who didn't miss a kick from 50-plus yards last season, is worth taking seriously
Add a Comment