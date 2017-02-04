Bruce Arians says Andrew Luck is a combination of Peyton and Roethlisberger

Arians coached all three players during their rookie seasons

Bruce Arians is the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but of course, he hasn't always held that job. He's been around for a while.

For example, he was the quarterbacks coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 to 2000. He was the wide receivers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 to 2006, then their offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2011. He was also the offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Colts in 2012.

Check out those dates again. Arians was a coach for the 1998 Colts. That means he coached Peyton Manning as a rookie. Arians was a coach for the 2004 Steelers. That means he coached Ben Roethlisberger as a rookie. And Arians was a coach for the 2012 Colts. That means he coached Andrew Luck as a rookie.

Why is that relevant? Listen to what he told Colin Cowherd about Luck this week:

It's not the first time this season a coach has compared a quarterback he's worked with to a combination of Manning and another great quarterback -- who can forget Eagles coach Doug Pederson saying Carson Wentz is like Peyton Manning pre-snap and Aaron Rodgers post-snap? -- but, to be fair, Luck was widely considered the best quarterback prospect since Manning when he was coming out of Stanford. He's been good so far, even if he hasn't quite lived up to Arians' comparison.

Luck is only 27 years old, though. There's still plenty of time.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories