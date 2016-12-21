Bryce Petty to start vs. Patriots, gets cookies from Jets center after brutal hit

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty received both good and bad news this week.

Let's start with the good: According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Jets center Wesley Johnson gave Petty chocolate-chip cookies as an apology for snapping the ball early Saturday night against the Dolphins, which allowed Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake to sandwich him. Those cookies might help Petty recover more quickly from his bruised chest.

Now, the bad: Petty got cleared to play this week, which sounds like a good thing, but probably isn't considering that means he will be forced to go up against the Patriots. Yikes.

Since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick, Petty has not looked like a competent starting quarterback. In a 41-10 loss to the Colts, Petty completed 44 percent of his passes and compiled a 41.3 passer rating. In the Jets' overtime win over the 49ers, Petty's passer rating rose to just 75.5. And before he exited last week's game against the Dolphins (a loss), he posted a 61.7 passer rating.

And then, there's the hit that he absorbed:

When blocking the two edge rushers goes wrong. pic.twitter.com/x0oamknZuV — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 18, 2016

It won't get any easier for Petty. The Patriots' defense actually leads the league in fewest points allowed (16.6). When they faced Jared Goff -- another inexperienced, struggling signal caller -- they limited him to 5.03 yards per pass and a 43.9 passer rating. Furthermore, the Patriots still have plenty to play for as they try to wrap up the AFC's top seed.

Still, Petty will once again have a chance to prove that he deserves to stick around with the Jets moving forward. And if that doesn't work out, well, at least he has those cookies.