Buccaneers head coach doesn't sound too thrilled about being on 'Hard Knocks'

The Buccaneers' decision to appear on "Hard Knocks" this year definitely wasn't Dirk Koetter's idea.

During a press conference on Wednesday to announce the Bucs as the newest team for HBO's Emmy-award winning show, Koetter admitted that he actually didn't want to be on the show at all.

"I like watching the show. I wish I wasn't on it," the Buccaneers coach said, via PewterReport.com. "I"m speaking for me personally."

Although Koetter didn't specifically say why he didn't want his team on the show, he did say that he doesn't view it as a distraction.

"Yeah, I don't buy that," Koetter said, via the Bucs' official website. "Again, we all have a job to do. The players have a job to do, the coaches have a job to do and this is a no-nonsense business. The NFL, there are bright lights. It's just part of the deal, and I think we'll be fine."

Koetter and the Bucs will be the 10th team to appear on the HBO show, following in the footsteps of the Rams, Texans, Falcons, Bengals, Dolphins, Jets, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Ravens. Both the Cowboys and Bengals have appeared twice during the show's run.

The Buccaneers coach actually got a front row seat to the "Hard Knocks" experience back in 2014 when the Falcons appeared on the show. At the time, Koetter was Atlanta's offensive coordinator, and he did his best to stay off-camera.

Now, just because Koetter doesn't like the fact that his team is being featured on the show, he did stress that he's a fan of everything the show does.

"What I will say is that in one of my prior stops is that the thing I came away with more than anything else is how professional the crew was: NFL Films and HBO," Koetter said. "They're pros at what they do and we're going to do our best to be pros at what we do."

The good news for Koetter is that in six of the past seven seasons of "Hard Knocks," the team that has appeared on the show has equaled or improved their win-loss record compared to the previous season.

The newest season of "Hard Knocks" will kick off on Aug. 8 with new episodes running every Tuesday until Sept. 5. Make sure to mark that down on your calendar if only so that you can witness what will likely be the most dramatic kicking battle of all-time. One year after being selected in the second-round of the NFL Draft, Roberto Aguayo will be fighting for his job.

Anyway, you can see a preview of the show below.