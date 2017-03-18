Buccaneers sign veteran competition for second-round kicker Roberto Aguayo
Aguayo, who ranked last in field goal percentage as a rookie, will compete with veteran Nick Folk
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made waves during last year’s NFL Draft when they traded third- and fourth-round picks to move up into the back half of the second round and select former Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo.
Aguayo was an excellent college kicker, having never missed an extra point and converting 88.5 percent of his field goals, including every single attempt from inside 40 yards. And yet, he was still a kicker -- the position at which there is arguably the least consistency in the NFL.
The Bucs saw firsthand during the 2016 season how that inconsistency can manifest itself. He started the preseason by missing an extra point and a field goal inside 40 yards, and he continued missing kicks throughout the regular season. He finished the year 32 of 34 on extra points and 22 of 31 on field goals, with two misses inside 40 yards. Among the 34 kickers with at least 10 attempted field goals in 2016, Aguayo’s 71 percent conversion rate ranked dead last.
And so, just a year after trading two picks to move up into the second round to draft him, the Bucs are signing a veteran kicker to compete with Aguayo in camp.
Former Cowboys and Jets kicker Nick Folk has made 81 percent of his attempts during a 10-year career, including 91 percent inside 40 yards and 68 percent from beyond 40. Whether or not he actually wins the job in camp, the fact that the Bucs have to bring in a veteran to compete with Aguayo just a year after sacrificing draft value to pick him in the second round is an indictment of their decision-making process.
