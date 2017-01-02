Bucs say struggling second-round kicker will have competition in 2017

After sticking with Roberto Aguayo despite his struggles in 2016, the Buccaneers might be ready to move on if those struggles continue into next season.

During his season-ending press conference on Monday, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made it clear that Aguayo is going to have to improve if he wants to keep his job.

"We've got to have competition at every position," Koetter said, via ESPN.com. "Nothing's given and if they're not the best player, then I can be pretty certain in saying that they won't be out there."

Aguayo spent most of the season under a microscope thanks to the fact that the Buccaneers selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Florida State. The selection made Aguayo just the third kicker since 2000 to be taken in the second round or higher.

The rookie responded to the pressure by finishing last in the NFL in field goal percentage. Aguayo only hit 71 percent of his kicks, which was due in large part to the fact that he went 4 of 11 on kicks of 40 yards or longer.

Koetter said that the franchise would have no problem releasing a second-round pick if that's what it has to do.

"I think it's already proven that we have no problem moving on from a draft choice and playing somebody that wasn't drafted," Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "We did it this year. We did it a year ago."

Despite Aguayo's struggles, Koetter said there are no regrets with the team's decision to take a kicker with a second-round pick.

"As far as the investment in Roberto and where we picked him, we were all on board with that," Koetter said. "That's not going to change. We're never going to bring that back. That happened, and Roberto was our kicker and like any other player, if he's got that Buc jersey on and he's out there on game day, I'm 100 percent in. With that said, our field-goal percentage this year was not good enough. That's not the only stat that's not good enough."

The rookie's longest kick on the season was just 43 yards, making him the only kicker in the NFL that didn't make at least one field goal of 45 yards or longer. To give you an idea of how rare that is, the last time a kicker made it through an entire season without hitting a field goal of 45 yards or longer came in 2007 when Adam Vinatieri's long was just 39 yards with the Colts.

Unfortunately for Aguayo, he won't be getting the same benefit of the doubt that Vinatieri got the next year.

Although Aguayo didn't hit many long field goals, Koetter doesn't blame him for that.

"The long of 43 part, we didn't attempt many longer than that. They just didn't come up," Koetter said.

If they come up next season, Aguayo had better make them or he could be out of a job.