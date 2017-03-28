Bunny Ranch owner to open Raiders-themed brothel just outside of Las Vegas

The second-biggest winner from Monday’s relocation announcement involving the Raiders was probably team owner Mark Davis, who just scored $750 million in public funding for a new stadium. However, Davis wasn’t the biggest winner though, because that honor goes to Nevada businessman Dennis Hof.

Just hours after the NFL approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas, Hof, who owns the famous Bunny Ranch, announced that he’s going to open a Raiders-themed brothel by 2020.

If Roger Goodell thought gambling was going to be the NFL’s biggest issue in Vegas, he might change his mind after listening to what Hof has to say.

For one, Hof said Raiders players will get 50 percent off at all of his brothels -- the Raiders establishment will be his seventh -- and they’ll also get VIP treatment at the newest brothel, which will be called The Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel.

“I’ve had a license for a seventh brothel near Las Vegas for some time now, but I was waiting for the right time to launch another house of debauchery,” Hof said in a statement, via the Las Vegas Sun. “The Raiders coming to Vegas will mean big business for me.”

And just in case you’re wondering, yes, the girls will be dressed like cheerleaders.

“The VIP section will be exclusively available to Raiders players and other high-profile athletes and staffed with over 20 cheerleader-garbed working girls,” Hof said.

Free-agent visits to the Raiders just got a lot more interesting.

Since prostitution isn’t legal in the county where Las Vegas is located (Clark), the new Raiders-themed brothel will actually be located in Crystal, Nevada, which is about an hour and a half outside of Vegas.

Hof is hoping to open the brothel by 2020, when the stadium in Vegas also is scheduled to open.