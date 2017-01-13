C.J. Prosise practices, door appears open for return to Seahawks vs. Falcons

Rookie running back C.J. Prosise missed two different six-week stretches for the Seattle Seahawks this season. First, he suffered a broken wrist during the team's season opener and didn't return until Week 7. Then, after breaking out against the Patriots in Week 10, he suffered a broken scapula the following week against the Eagles. He has been out ever since.

However, he may be on the verge of returning to the field -- if his practice participation is any indication.

Seahawks list Prosise as a full participant in practice today. Sherman getting a rest day the only player not to fully participate: pic.twitter.com/mIp7EjqfLG — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2017

Prosise, Seattle's third-round pick out of Notre Dame, would be the speed-and-pass-catching complement to power back Thomas Rawls, who has been shouldering the load out of the backfield in Prosise's absence.

Prosise began his college career as a wide receiver and the Seahawks deployed him in that fashion on occasion against both New England and Philadelphia prior to his scapula injury. During his short time on the field, he showed an ability to create explosive plays, as four of his 17 catches yielded at least 15 yards and he also had a 72-yard touchdown run.

The Seattle offense will face a tough test in keeping up with a Matt Ryan-led Falcons team that this season was one of the 10 highest-scoring teams in NFL history, so getting as many big-play talents on the field as possible would be beneficial.