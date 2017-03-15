Calais Campbell didn't talk to Coughlin or Marrone before signing with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have handed out two of the four biggest deals in free agency this offseason. A.J. Bouye, formerly of the Texans, received a five-year, $67.5 million contract, while Calais Campbell, who came over from the Cardinals, received a four-year pact worth $60 million.

In an interview with The MMQB’s Robert Klemko, Campbell said all the kinds of things you expect to hear from a big-money free agent that just joined a new team. He’s excited about his talented young teammates and he thinks the Jaguars are closer to contention than others do. He cited their 10 one-score losses last season, so it appears Campbell is generally aware of the concept of regression to the mean. He also doesn’t mind that some Broncos players called out his decision to sign in Jacksonville rather than choosing his hometown of Denver, where he starred at South High.

But he also let slip that his free agent courtship was fairly short -- so short that he didn’t even talk to his new head coach (Doug Marrone) or the team’s new executive vice president of football operations (Tom Coughlin) before signing the deal.

KLEMKO: What was Coughlin’s pitch to you? CAMPBELL: I actually didn’t talk to him until after I already signed. But I didn’t need to have a conversation with him because his résumé speaks for itself. It’s automatic. He’s a future Hall of Famer, so no conversation was needed. I did tell my agent to ask how they were going to use me. I know they’re an attack defense and I like that a lot. Being able to play one gap and own it and make a play. KLEMKO: Did you get a chance to talk to Doug Marrone? CAMPBELL: Afterwards. After I signed I talked to everybody. But before I signed I didn’t talk to anybody. I had talked to guys who played for them. I feel like that’s the way to do it. The one person that has given me good advice over the years is my [Cardinals] D-Line coach, Brentson Buckner. He gave me a lot of advice over the last couple months concerning schemes and coaching staffs and how they use players.

Plenty of players do let their agents negotiate deals for them, so this isn’t quite as strange as it seems. The Jags laid a bunch of cash at Campbell’s feet and he’s satisfied with the way he’ll be used on the field, and that apparently was reason enough to put pen to paper.