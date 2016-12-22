Cam supports Panthers' call to sit Kuechly despite clearing concussion protocol

Star Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been out since suffering a concussion during the team's 23-20 win over the Saints in Week 11. Kuechly has sat for four straight games as the Panthers have gone 2-2 and been all but eliminated from the playoff picture.

And so, even though Kuechly has been cleared from the concussion protocol, the Panthers are considering holding him out for the rest of the season anyway. It's a decision that the Panthers' other star, Cam Newton, agrees with.

"Listen. It's no denying the truth. At this particular point, our chance of making the playoffs is minimal," Newton said, per the Charlotte Observer. "Now, Luke is a person that could potentially be the greatest linebacker to ever play. Straight up. Watching him and Thomas (Davis) is like poetry in motion. Those guys just bring a different aspect of the game. I don't think, for me, I would want to jeopardize that for a long-term issue to just bring him back."

Newton said that he has new perspective on concussions, being that he suffered one himself this season.

"Man, I been playing this game since I was seven years old. Twenty years playing this game. And this one year I've been enlightened on just the understanding of a concussion," he said, per the Observer. "It's been a lot of hits. Big hits, tough hits. Wooziness. But nothing like a hit that occurred when I had the concussion. It's nothing to play with, I can tell you that. And you see guys who have things stemming back from their concussion years removed from the game."

Kuechly has a history with concussions that predates this season, as he suffered one early last year and spent 37 days in the protocol, ultimately sitting out three games. Still, he said he is not worried about the long-term effects his brain injuries might have.

"I'm not worried about that," Kuechly said, per the Observer. "There is a lot to be learned from it. There's some studies that can say that but I'm not a doctor, and I trust what our guys say. I'm going to play football, that's what I do. I'm not concerned with that stuff until somebody tells me otherwise."

Concussions are obviously a serious issue in the NFL, and even more serious for those that have sustained multiple concussions. The Panthers are just trying to be careful with one star, and it's good to see another star supporting that route. Kuechly's so good that his spot on the team is not in jeopardy whether he plays the rest of this season or not, and more time to let his brain injury heal can only help him.