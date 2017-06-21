Cardinals' Bruce Arians: Byron Leftwich 'will be a head coach early and fast'

Well, that didn't take long. Bruce Arians is already sold on Byron Leftwich -- not as a quarterback, of course, but as a coach.

Leftwich, who is entering his first season as the Cardinals' quarterbacks coach after spending last year as a coaching intern, received some high praise from his boss this week.

"He'll be a head coach early and fast," Arians said, per the team's website.

This makes sense, because Arians is a huge fan of Leftwich. They go way back. When Lefwich was a member of the Steelers (as a player), Arians was the offensive coordinator there. As Darren Urban of the Cardinals' website wrote in his story, Arians has been courting Leftwich for a while now. He finally accepted a job last year.

"I played the game as if I was a coach," Leftwich said. "I never really had the physical ability to run around. I could throw the ball, but I had to think my way through the whole time. I think (Arians) understood that and appreciated my knowledge, how much work I put into the game."

Leftwich and quarterback Carson Palmer also go way back. They were both members of the 2003 draft class, with Palmer going first overall and Leftwich getting picked at No. 7. Leftwich, the coach, is actually a couple weeks younger than Palmer, the pupil.

"I've been around long enough to know I need it, I need coaching, tips and help and pointers," Palmer said. "I know when someone knows it and they don't and he knows it. I don't care if he's five years younger or 15 years older, he knows what he is talking about. And he played in the same exact system and he played for B.A., so there are a lot of positives with him."

Leftwich might not be still playing like Palmer, but he did experience a decent amount of success as an NFL quarterback in that he actually got the Jaguars into the postseason in 2005. In all seriousness, Leftwich never lived up to his first-round billing, going 24-26 as a starter, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, and posting a 78.9 passer rating.

Of course, his lack of success as a player doesn't mean he won't be well-suited for a coaching job, just like Arians' comment doesn't mean Leftwich is guaranteed to land a head coaching job in the near future. The game's greatest coach, Bill Belichick, never played in the NFL, and Arians is not a general manager of one of the 32 NFL teams.

You know what might help Leftwich get there, though? The Cardinals not posting another 7-8-1 record like they did last season.