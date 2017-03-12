Cardinals' David Johnson provides an important injury update: 'My wheel is good'
Johnson is fully healthy two months after spraining his MCL.
When Cardinals running back David Johnson went down with a serious looking knee injury in the final week of the regular season, the worst was feared. Luckily, Johnson avoided a devastating injury, suffering a sprained MCL.
Just over two months later, he’s fully healthy. On Saturday, Johnson provided an important injury update.
“My wheel is good,” Johnson said, per the Cardinals’ website. “Good to go already. Back training, full throttle. Doing everything.”
That shouldn’t come as a shock. After all, Johnson posted this video a month ago:
Progress going great! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Lm4CzIDIUM— David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) February 8, 2017
Which is remarkable given what happened on Jan. 1:
In 2016, Johnson performed like an MVP candidate. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, reaching 100 yards in every game of the season until Week 17, when he departed in the first quarter with 44 yards. Had he managed to stay on the field, he likely would’ve became the first player in NFL history to record 100 yards in every game of a season.
So yes, Johnson’s injury update is important. He should enter the 2017 season as the Cardinals’ most important offensive piece and arguably the best all-around back in football.
