Cardinals give edge rusher Chandler Jones $53 million on new five-year deal

Chandler Jones was one of seven NFL players to receive the franchise tag , but he’s not going to be playing on that mere one-year guaranteed deal.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that the Cardinals have agreed to a new five-year deal with Jones worth $83 million that includes a guarantee of $53 million.

Shortly after news of a deal being finalized was first reported by NFL Network, Jones seem to confirm the news on Twitter.

Jones was acquired from the New England Patriots last offseason in exchange for guard Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick. He finished his first season in Arizona with 11 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures.

Jones was set to earn $14.55 million on the tag in 2017, per Spotrac, and recent deals for star pass-rushers have averaged between $15 million to $19 million per year. Jones’ contract falls squarely within that range as well, though he’ll earn a little bit more on the guarantee than expected.

Re-signing Jones was a major priority for the Cardinals this offseason, but they still have several important defensive players hitting free agency. Safety Tony Jefferson is expected to command a significant deal, while star defensive lineman Calais Campbell seems likely to leave the team, given the other financial commitments the Cardinals will have to make.