Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon has ankle surgery, might end up on PUP list

Deone Bucannon could be on the sideline for a while. The Arizona Cardinals linebacker had surgery this week to deal with a lingering ankle injury, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The team originally thought the injury might heal with rest and rehabilitation, but that was insufficient. Bucannon went on injured reserve in December due to the injury, and it has continued bothering him throughout the offseason.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians acknowledged that because of the late date of the operation, it's possible that Bucannon may not be ready for the start of the regular season. The Cardinals' season opener against the Lions is less than four months away.

"We think, if everything goes perfect, he'll be ready," Arians said, per the team's official website. "But there's always that chance that it won't."

NFL.com later reported that Bucannon may be a candidate for the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. A player that goes on the PUP list is ineligible to play during the first six weeks of the season.

Bucannon was originally a safety when he entered the NFL, but has transitioned over the last few seasons to the "money" linebacker spot in the Cardinals' defense. It's a hybrid linebacker/safety role that more and more teams are using after seeing how much success Bucannon has had there.

In 45 games and 38 starts over the course of his three NFL seasons, Bucannon has made 294 tackles while also recording five sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception. He's an integral part of an Arizona defense that lost several starters in free agency this offseason. Losing him for any amount of time would be a big detriment to the team as it looks to bounce back and make the playoffs after a disappointing 2016 season.