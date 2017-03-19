Cardinals lose another defender as Kevin Minter reportedly signs with Bengals
The Cardinals have now lost five defensive starters in free agency
The Arizona Cardinals ’ defensive exodus continued Saturday. After losing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Jacksonville Jaguars ( on a four-year, $60 million deal ) and safety Tony Jefferson to the Baltimore Ravens ( four years, $34 million ) earlier in the 2017 free agency period, the Cardinals are now watching linebacker Kevin Minter leave as well.
Per a report from ESPN.com, Minter is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals .
NFL Network later reported that Minter’s contract is a one-year deal.
Minter led all Cardinals linebackers in snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. He recorded 81 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and four passes defensed while helping the Cardinals’ defense rank second in yards allowed, 14th in points allowed and third in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which adjusts performance for down, distance, and opponent).
In addition to Minter, Campbell and Jefferson, the Cardinals have also lost cornerback Marcus Cooper , safety D.J. Swearinger and pass-rusher Alex Okafor in free agency. They’ve seen 4,657 snaps walk out the door and their only defensive additions so far are former San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jarvis Jones . That’s ... not great.
This is considered a deep draft for defensive line and secondary talent and Arizona has eight picks spread across the three days, but the Cards are unlikely to be able to replace the high-level talent of Campbell and Jefferson with those selections; they’re much more likely to get depth pieces. It should help that they will likely clean up in compensatory selections next year, but with Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald possibly in their last go-round in 2017, that might be too late. Based on how this offseason has gone, it sure looks like the next era of the Cardinals franchise has arrived sooner than originally planned.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Crawford not worried about Dallas exodus
The Cowboys lost six heavy-rotation contributors from last year's defense
-
Marquette King punt in Green Ranger gear
The Raiders punter never ceases to entertain
-
Kaepernick helping send food to Somalia
The free-agent quarterback is keeping busy while he waits for teams to call
-
Dontari Poe has $500K weight clause
Poe needs to slim down from 346 pounds to 330 pounds
-
Bucs sign Folk to compete with Aguayo
Aguayo, who ranked last in field goal percentage as a rookie, will compete with veteran Nick...
-
Seahawks seem open to a Lynch trade
Is Seattle even interested in trading Beast Mode?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre