Cardinals officially place non-exclusive franchise tag on Chandler Jones

The Cardinals celebrated Chandler Jones’ 27th birthday by making sure he remains in Arizona for at least one more season.

On Monday, the Cardinals did what’s been expected for some time, franchise tagging Jones two days before Wednesday’s deadline. The Cardinals used the non-exclusive tag, which means the Cardinals can match any other offer that Jones receives and if they don’t, they would acquire two first-round picks from the team that signs him. So, Jones isn’t likely going anywhere.

Under the franchise tag, assuming he signs the tender, Jones would earn somewhere around $15 million for his services in 2017. There’s also the possibility that Jones and the Cardinals sign a long-term contract agreement before the July 15 deadline.

Here’s what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported last week:

And after seeing the kind of money Olivier Vernon got from the Giants in free agency a year ago, and seeing how rarely young pass rushing talent ever hits the market, Jones should hold out for the top dollar possible before he signs a franchise tender or any contract offer. He is sitting pretty; he knows it, and the Cardinals know it. But the time for him to be truly motivated to do a deal comes around July 15, not now, so there isn’t the same kind of pressure to execute a long-term contract for him as there may be for some others. When you are truly best of breed, time is on your side.

Jones, a former first round pick, joined the Cardinals a year ago when the Patriots traded him in exchange for a second-round pick. Obviously, the Cardinals didn’t part ways with a second-round pick for a one-year rental, so the franchise tag makes complete sense. In his first season with the team, he registered 11 sacks, which means he’s posted double-digit sack totals in consecutive seasons.

