Cardinals officially place non-exclusive franchise tag on Chandler Jones
The move has been expected for a while now
The Cardinals celebrated Chandler Jones’ 27th birthday by making sure he remains in Arizona for at least one more season.
On Monday, the Cardinals did what’s been expected for some time, franchise tagging Jones two days before Wednesday’s deadline. The Cardinals used the non-exclusive tag, which means the Cardinals can match any other offer that Jones receives and if they don’t, they would acquire two first-round picks from the team that signs him. So, Jones isn’t likely going anywhere.
Under the franchise tag, assuming he signs the tender, Jones would earn somewhere around $15 million for his services in 2017. There’s also the possibility that Jones and the Cardinals sign a long-term contract agreement before the July 15 deadline.
Here’s what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported last week:
And after seeing the kind of money Olivier Vernon got from the Giants in free agency a year ago, and seeing how rarely young pass rushing talent ever hits the market, Jones should hold out for the top dollar possible before he signs a franchise tender or any contract offer. He is sitting pretty; he knows it, and the Cardinals know it.
But the time for him to be truly motivated to do a deal comes around July 15, not now, so there isn’t the same kind of pressure to execute a long-term contract for him as there may be for some others. When you are truly best of breed, time is on your side.
Jones, a former first round pick, joined the Cardinals a year ago when the Patriots traded him in exchange for a second-round pick. Obviously, the Cardinals didn’t part ways with a second-round pick for a one-year rental, so the franchise tag makes complete sense. In his first season with the team, he registered 11 sacks, which means he’s posted double-digit sack totals in consecutive seasons.
Jones checked in at No. 11 on Pete Prisco’s list of free agents.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Steelers franchise tag Le'Veon Bell
Bell racked up 1,884 yards from scrimmage in 12 regular-season games
-
Panthers franchise tag Kawann Short
Short has 17 sacks in the past two seasons
-
Adidas giving away an island at combine
There's a quick and dirty way to get your own island -- run really fast
-
Manziel seen coaching, on boat in Miami
The former Browns quarterback was seen in South Beach for different reasons
-
Gronk hopes Bennett 'breaks the bank'
Bennett filled in for Gronk this past season and won his first Super Bowl in the process
-
Mahomes uniquely primed for NFL success
The son of an MLB pitcher, Mahomes is uniquely qualified to handle the glare of the NFL sp...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre