Cardinals reportedly finalizing five-year deal with edge rusher Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones was one of seven NFL players to receive the franchise tag , but he’s not going to be playing on that mere one-year guaranteed deal. According to a report from NFL Network, Jones is finalizing a five-year deal to stay with the Cardinals.

Sources: The #AZCardinals and franchised tagged pass-rusher Chandler Jones are finalizing a 5-year extension. Going to be large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Jones seem to confirm the news on Twitter shortly after the report surfaced.

Jones was acquired from the New England Patriots last offseason in exchange for guard Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick. He finished his first season in Arizona with 11 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures.

Terms of Jones’ deal have not yet been disclosed, but a look at the top of the pass-rusher market (the NFL Network report did call the deal “large,” after all) and the value of his franchise tag may provide some guidance. Jones was set to earn $14.55 million on the tag in 2017, per Spotrac, and recent deals for star pass-rushers have averaged between $15 million to $19 million per year. It’s fair to expect Jones’ contract to fall within that range as well, with somewhere between $35 million to $45 million of that total being guaranteed.

Re-signing Jones was a major priority for the Cardinals this offseason, but they still have several important defensive players hitting free agency. Safety Tony Jefferson is expected to command a significant deal, while star defensive lineman Calais Campbell seems likely to leave the team, given the other financial commitments the Cardinals will have to make.

However, the structure of Jones’ deal could provide the team with a bit more room against their 2017 cap if they give him a low base salary and higher payments in future seasons, which could allow them more of a chance to keep one of their most important players.