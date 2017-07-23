Carson Palmer has more 'zip' on passes, David Johnson has the stitches to prove it

There is a quarterback who struggled for part of 2016 who is starting to feel pretty good about his chances for a bounce-back season in 2017. That could be any number of quarterbacks, of course, but in this case it's Carson Palmer who is getting some hype as the Cardinals opened training camp this weekend.

Palmer, speaking with the Associated Press, said that the way he changed up his offseason program has resulted in more "zip" and "velocity" thanks to him not spending the entire offseason throwing the football.

"It's hard to explain. You just feel better," Palmer said. "You feel like you have more zip, more velocity. ... I feel like I can go out and throw 150 balls in practice. I don't think I felt that way coming into camp last year."

Palmer, who will turn 38 during the coming season, is the key to the Cardinals hope for bouncing back. Arizona was a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2015 but dealt with injuries and bad luck throughout a disappointing 2016 that saw the Cardinals miss the playoffs. Palmer was not great for most of the season but he played substantially better down the stretch.

Part of the improvement, Palmer believes, came as a result of him taking Wednesdays off during the second part of the season. So he limited his throwing this offseason, hoping it would help him stay fresh.

"I've been playing so long you get so ingrained in throwing in March, April and June," Palmer said. "And then to not do it is just odd. It just feels like something's wrong. But I listened to experts, like coach Arians. ... I listened to their approach and I'm all in."

He is also probably channeling everything for one final run with Arizona. Palmer, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and coach Bruce Arians all have sounded at one point in time like they would be willing to call it a career after the 2017 season, and it wouldn't be surprising if the interests of those three inspired the entire franchise.

But there is more proof of Palmer's added zip than just a gut feeling about some old dudes wanting everyone to play well.

Turns out that superstar running back and erstwhile MVP candidate David Johnson actually had to get stitches in his pinky finger because of the gas that Palmer is slinging.

Want to know if Carson Palmer's arm is fresh? David Johnson needed stitches in his pinky after catching passes from Palmer during a workout. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 21, 2017

The Cardinals need to catch some breaks in 2017 in order to return to being an elite offense. John Brown has to flash some of his old explosion. Fitzgerald has to defy Father Time and rack up another 100-catch season. Johnson has to approach his goal of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

Maybe most importantly, Palmer has to stay healthy.