CFL team now owns the rights to Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III

With three different quarterbacks seeing playing time last season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished with a 7-11 record. And while it’s a long shot, the Tiger-Cats are perhaps the best-positioned CFL team to immediately upgrade the position. According to ESPN.com’s Kevin Seifert, Hamilton has added Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III to their exclusive negotiation list.

Neither Kaepernick or Griffin has said anything about playing in Canada but both players -- considered franchise quarterbacks several years ago -- are now free agents and looking for their next gig. And while a starting NFL job isn’t in their immediate futures, a passing league woefully short on passers almost guarantees they’ll latch on with a team in a backup role. But should Kaepernick or Griffin want to start -- and prove to their NFL counterparts that they’re still capable players -- the CFL might be their best option.

Of course, should they go the Canadian football route, Hamilton would own their rights, which means that even north of the border, either Kap or RG3 would still be a backup. And there’s the even more improbable scenario where both end up in Canada holding clipboards because the Tiger-Cats also have the rights to -- wait for it ... -- Johnny Manziel.

As it turns out, Manziel, the 2014 Browns first-round pick who was out of football last year, is attempting his latest comeback. Griffin, meanwhile, lasted in Cleveland for just a season, and Kaepernick, who helped the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, is currently raising money to fly food and water to people in Somalia.