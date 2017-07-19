Chad Johnson impersonator spends $18K on Louis Vuitton, charged with identity theft

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who played 12 seasons and caught 766 passes for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns, remains in fantastic shape at the age of 39 and sports a shaves his head and doesn't have a beard. Last Friday, a heavy-set 25-year-old man with dreadlocks and an unkempt beard tried to impersonate Johnson while spending more than $18,000 at an Aspen, Colo., Louis Vuitton store, reports the Aspen Times.

Mervin Cabe, of Miami, Fla., told store employees that he was Johnson after he was asked for his "profile ID," which is required of all Vuitton customers.

Cabe could not come up with the matching phone number to Chad Johnson's profile ID, though an employee did allow him to purchase $18,548 worth of items. Cabe initially tried to use a credit card that was twice declined to make the purchase, then pulled up an Apple Pay account on his cellphone, which worked, the affidavit states.

Cabe later told Aspen police officers that he was Johnson, though he gave him a birthday different than that of the former football star. Officers described Cabe's behavior as "highly evasive," adding that "he kept making excuses and repeating the same nonsensical story."

Finally, Cabe spoke with sergeant on scene, telling him, "You're going to have to take me … to jail. I've done something bad."

To recap: Johnson, like Cabe, does in fact live in Miami, and he also likes to shop at Louis Vuitton. And that, it appears, is where the similarities end.

The Times reports that Cabe was charged with identity theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, both felonies.

Nearly 10 years ago to the week, a Pittsburgh-area car salesman was sentenced to three months in jail for impersonating three Steelers players -- tight end Jerame Tuman and quarterbacks Brian St. Pierre and Ben Roethlisberger -- and scamming a woman out of $3,200.