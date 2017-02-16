Chargers jack up season ticket prices for first year at 30,000-seat StubHub Center

The Chargers’ decision to spend the next two seasons playing at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center is going to have one huge downside for fans: It’s not going to be cheap to watch the team play.

One month after officially announcing their move to Los Angeles, the Chargers unveiled their season-ticket pricing plan on Tuesday, and let’s just say, you might want to start saving now if you plan on purchasing tickets.

The cheapest season ticket at the StubHub Center will go for $700, which averages out to $70 per game. On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive ticket to watch the Chargers play in 2017 will go for $3,750, which averages out to $375 a game for 10 games.

Overall, the average season-ticket price for the Chargers this season will be roughly $192 per game, according to the Los Angeles Times. Not only is that more than double the average ticket price from last season ($84.55), but it’s $60 more than what a Bears’ season ticket cost in 2016.

At an average cost of $131.90 per game, Chicago had the most expensive season ticket last season, a title that the Chargers will likely take once ticket prices are finalized for every team.

The average price for an NFL season ticket in 2016 was $92.68.

This is what an NFL game will look like at StubHub Center. USATSI

Any fan in Los Angeles who’s looking for a cheaper option could always go to a Rams game. The average price of a Rams season ticket in 2016 was just $72.71. The cheapest season ticket for the Rams in 2016 went for $36 per game, or $360 for the season. The team has announced it won’t raise prices for the 2017 season.

Of course, watching the Rams means venturing to the 91,000-seat Memorial Coliseum, where you can end up sitting in traffic for hours. The Chargers know this, which is why they’re touting the intimate experience that will come along with watching the team in a smaller stadium.

A.G. Spanos, the Chargers’ president of business operations, said that setting will be a unique one for NFL fans.

“Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,” Spanos said in a statement. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.”

For the 2017 season, the Chargers will host a total of three teams that made it to the playoffs last season -- the Chiefs, Raiders and Dolphins -- along with the Broncos, Bills, Browns, Eagles and Redskins.