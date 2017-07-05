Chargers lead NFL in dead cap, owe $21 million to players who aren't on their roster
If you're not first, you're last
Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers are in first place again.
According to Spotrac, the Chargers owe $21,840,169 to players who no longer reside on their roster. That's the highest "dead cap" figure in the NFL, edging out the Baltimore Ravens , who owe just under $19 million in dead cap. So no, being first in this particular category isn't a good thing.
Take a look at the entire list, which For The Win assembled:
- Chargers: $21.84M
- Ravens: $18.87M
-
New York Jets
: $17.32M
-
New Orleans Saints
: $16.25M
-
Dallas Cowboys
: $16.25M
-
Philadelphia Eagles
: $14M
-
San Francisco 49ers
: $13.43M
-
Cleveland Browns
: $11.47M
-
Washington Redskins
: $9.78M
-
Houston Texans
: $9.44M
-
Indianapolis Colts
: $8.62M
-
Kansas City Chiefs
: $8.59M
-
Miami Dolphins
: $8.2M
-
Buffalo Bills
: $7.92M
-
Pittsburgh Steelers
: $6.36M
-
Los Angeles Rams
: $5.71M
-
Tennessee Titans
: $4.83M
-
Atlanta Falcons
: $4.57M
-
Minnesota Vikings
: $4.47
-
Jacksonville Jaguars
: $4.39M
-
Green Bay Packers
: $4.27
-
Detroit Lions
: $3.94M
-
Chicago Bears
: $3.8M
-
New York Giants
: 3.09M
-
Arizona Cardinals
: $2.94M
-
Carolina Panthers
: $1.98M
-
New England Patriots
: $1.55M
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
: $865K
-
Seattle Seahawks
: $827K
-
Cincinnati Bengals
: $333K
-
Denver Broncos
: $72K
-
Oakland Raiders
: $55K
The reason why the Chargers owe nearly $22 million? They're paying two offensive linemen -- Orlando Franklin and King Dunlap -- a combined $11,550,000 in 2017. Throw in the $4 million they owe cornerback Brandon Flowers and the $1 million they owe receiver Stevie Johnson and you can understand why their dead cap is so high. Meanwhile, the Ravens owe at least $2 million to each of the following players: Eugene Monroe , Dennis Pitta , Shareece Wright , Elvis Dumervil , Jeremy Zuttah and Lardarius Webb .
But enough about the teams on the wrong end of that list. Let's take a moment to praise the Raiders, who have completed a stunning salary cap turnaround.
The Raiders owe just $55,000 in dead cap. As our Joel Corry noted a few years ago, the Raiders had more than $55 million in dead money during the 2013 season. So, general manager Reggie McKenzie has managed to go from $55 million in dead cap to $55 thousand in just four years. That's incredible. The Chargers should probably pay attention to the team up north.
Once again, NorCal defeats SoCal.
Disclaimer: I live in Oakland.
-
Bennett: DeForest Buckner can be a DPOY
They may be rivals, but Michael Bennett sees something special in DeForest Buckner
-
Saturday: Let Trubisky compete to start
Longtime Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday has a point
-
NFL players who could be traded mid-year
What if the NFL were like the NBA? From Alex Smith to Jeremy Hill, here are seven trade ca...
-
List of presenters for 2017 HOF class
Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones will reunite, but Johnson will be someone else's presenter
-
Cowboys LB Wilson arrested on July 4
Williams, who could be a starting LB for the Cowboys in 2017, was arrested at a July 4 family...
-
Prescott caught up in autograph flap
The Cowboys quarterback allegedly used a machine to create his autograph on cards
Add a Comment