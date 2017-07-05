Chargers lead NFL in dead cap, owe $21 million to players who aren't on their roster

Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers are in first place again. 

According to Spotrac, the Chargers owe $21,840,169 to players who no longer reside on their roster. That's the highest "dead cap" figure in the NFL, edging out the Baltimore Ravens , who owe just under $19 million in dead cap. So no, being first in this particular category isn't a good thing.

Take a look at the entire list, which For The Win assembled:

  1. Chargers: $21.84M
  2. Ravens: $18.87M
  3. New York Jets : $17.32M
  4. New Orleans Saints : $16.25M
  5. Dallas Cowboys : $16.25M
  6. Philadelphia Eagles : $14M
  7. San Francisco 49ers : $13.43M
  8. Cleveland Browns : $11.47M
  9. Washington Redskins : $9.78M
  10. Houston Texans : $9.44M
  11. Indianapolis Colts : $8.62M
  12. Kansas City Chiefs : $8.59M
  13. Miami Dolphins : $8.2M
  14. Buffalo Bills : $7.92M
  15. Pittsburgh Steelers : $6.36M
  16. Los Angeles Rams : $5.71M
  17. Tennessee Titans : $4.83M
  18. Atlanta Falcons : $4.57M
  19. Minnesota Vikings : $4.47
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars : $4.39M
  21. Green Bay Packers : $4.27
  22. Detroit Lions : $3.94M
  23. Chicago Bears : $3.8M
  24. New York Giants : 3.09M
  25. Arizona Cardinals : $2.94M
  26. Carolina Panthers : $1.98M
  27. New England Patriots : $1.55M
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : $865K
  29. Seattle Seahawks : $827K
  30. Cincinnati Bengals : $333K
  31. Denver Broncos : $72K
  32. Oakland Raiders : $55K

The reason why the Chargers owe nearly $22 million? They're paying two offensive linemen -- Orlando Franklin and King Dunlap -- a combined $11,550,000 in 2017. Throw in the $4 million they owe cornerback Brandon Flowers and the $1 million they owe receiver Stevie Johnson and you can understand why their dead cap is so high. Meanwhile, the Ravens owe at least $2 million to each of the following players: Eugene Monroe , Dennis Pitta , Shareece Wright , Elvis Dumervil , Jeremy Zuttah  and Lardarius Webb .

But enough about the teams on the wrong end of that list. Let's take a moment to praise the Raiders, who have completed a stunning salary cap turnaround.

The Raiders owe just $55,000 in dead cap. As our Joel Corry noted a few years ago, the Raiders had more than $55 million in dead money during the 2013 season. So, general manager Reggie McKenzie has managed to go from $55 million in dead cap to $55 thousand in just four years. That's incredible. The Chargers should probably pay attention to the team up north. 

Once again, NorCal defeats SoCal. 

Disclaimer: I live in Oakland.

