Chargers: New L.A. logo a mistake, team 'miscalculated how it would be received'

Minutes after the Chargers announced that they were leaving San Diego for Los Angeles, the team sported this new logo on its Twitter page:

Predictably, the Twitter response was as prompt as it was relentless: Folks weren't fans of the new look.

Even '90s shoe company L.A. Gear is trying to stop the Chargers' from trademarking its new name and logo.

Funny story: That logo you see above isn't the the final version of the one that will represent the Los Angeles Chargers. We know this because the team, no doubt motivated by the backlash, admitted as much.

"The logo that was revealed on Thursday was meant to help launch our brand into the market and supplement -- not replace -- our official team marks," Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement, via PFT. "Clearly, we miscalculated how the logo would be received, and we've taken it out of the rotation."

Here's the latest (and presumably temporary) logo:

Spanos added: "If we make a mistake, we own it, learn from it, and move on without looking back. ... If the ultimate outcome of this episode is something really special that L.A. fans help create and truly love, that's a win."

The Chargers, who went 5-11 last year and 4-12 the year before, will take a win anyway they can get it.