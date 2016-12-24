Chargers planning to begin coaching search soon with Los Angeles looming

The San Diego Chargers are almost certain to relieve coach Mike McCoy of his duties after the season and expect to begin a search soon, according to league sources. While McCoy is focused on closing the season strong, sources said the Chargers are bracing for a change given the way the past two seasons have transpired and with the franchise on the verge of a move to a new, crowded market in Los Angeles.

In the past, the team has been criticized for not spending big on its coaching staff, but with that move to L.A. imminent, the Chargers are willing to explore all options, including evaluating experienced winning former coaches. The Rams already have started their coaching search in Los Angeles and, given unique demands of the fickle L.A. market, both franchises realize they must be thorough and proactive in exploring top candidates. The possibility of the Chargers making a more high-profile hire than they have in the past is at least a possibility.

The two openings in L.A. are very attractive to other coaches and coordinators, and the Chargers could be looking to make a splash.

McCoy has a long history of success as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, praised widely for his work with quarterbacks ranging from Cam Newton to Tim Tebow to Philip Rivers. He surprised many by taking San Diego to the postseason in 2013, his first season as an NFL head coach, and finished above .500 again the following season, but was nearly let go after a 4-12 season in 2015. The Chargers, again riddled by injuries and with a looming move again hanging over their season, are only 5-9 this season with another series of heartbreaking defeats.

McCoy would be a coveted offensive coordinator if head coaching opportunities fail to come his way, with him naturally attractive to any team trying to develop or salvage a potential young franchise quarterback (Rams, Jaguars, Vikings) given his track record.