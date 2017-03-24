Chargers reportedly close to selling out 30,000-seat soccer stadium for 2017

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

After 56 years in San Diego, the Chargers left for Los Angeles in January. Logistically, there’s a lot to work out, and high up on the to-do list is the matter of where the Chargers will play. The Los Angeles Rams currently call the 90,000-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home, at least until their shiny new stadium is complete in 2019.

The Rams sold 70,000 season tickets in six hours last summer, and there was such a clamoring for NFL football in Los Angeles that the team had to expand seating for the first preseason game. The hope, of course, is that that type of demand follows the Chargers, who won’t be playing in a 90,000-seat stadium long known for hosting football games, but instead a 30,000-seat Major League Soccer stadium in Carson, California.

Well, there’s good news: The Chargers are well on their way to selling out the StubHub Center.

There are about 600 season tickets left for the Los Angeles Chargers next season selling for $2,550-3,250 each. Everything else is sold out. pic.twitter.com/YyMhxJc3zd — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 23, 2017 There are 638 season tickets left in sections 107-115 and 128-136, many in the potential obstructed view rows A-D for $2,550 for the season. pic.twitter.com/hz8GXVPaWK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 23, 2017

“Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement last month. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.”

And that’s what the Chargers trying to emphasize: Intimacy equates to a better overall -- and cheaper -- experience. “We know that in Los Angeles, people will want to have the best,” Ken Derrett, the Chargers’ senior vice president and chief marketing officer, told the Los Angeles Times last month. “And, we’re going to do our very best to not just give them the best seat, but to give them the best experience. I really believe what StubHub allows also is to deliver a unique experience you might not see in most stadiums.”

More from the Times:

Fans wishing to purchase the best seats will have to pay $375 per game for season tickets to sit midfield behind the Chargers bench. Tickets behind the opposing bench will be $325. Two season ticket packages will cost more than $2,000, three will cost more than $1,000 and the cheapest seats, behind the north end zone, will cost $70 per game. Team officials said close to 11% of the seats will sell for less than $100 per game. For comparison, the Rams charged $225 per game for the most expensive season tickets and $40 for the cheapest seats last year at the Coliseum.

While the Chargers head into the 2017 season with plenty of questions, one of them won’t be whether fans will show up to watch them play.