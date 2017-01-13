Chargers tap former interim Bills coach Anthony Lynn to take over in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles San Diego Chargers have a new home and are working on securing a new head coach.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Chargers will hire former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and interim head coach Anthony Lynn.

Chargers will hire Anthony Lynn as their next head coach. was at one point front runner for Bills job. Head to LA with the team — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 13, 2017 Anthony Lynn had been linked with Gus Bradley as his defensive coordinator since early in process. Skins high on Bradley, too — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 13, 2017

As of late in the regular season, Lynn had been considered the front-runner to keep the job in Buffalo, but the Bills agreed to make former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott their coach earlier this week.

Lynn, 48, began the 2016 season as the Bills' running backs coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in mid-September after former Bills coach Rex Ryan fired Greg Roman. Lynn was promoted to interim head coach after Ryan was fired and served in that role in the Bills' final week of the season, when they lost to the New York Jets 30-10. He had previously served as the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04), Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), Cleveland Browns (2007-08) and Jets (2009-14).

Lynn became known for quickly establishing the Bills as one of the NFL's best running teams this season, orienting the team's offense around the skill set of LeSean McCoy . Armed with Melvin Gordon and a strong run-blocking offensive line, it's fair to expect a similar system in Los Angeles, but before the Lynn hire, La Canfora reported that offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and the majority of his staff was expected to be retained by whoever was brought aboard.

Very good that whomever the Chargers hire as head coach retains OC Ken Whisenhunt and the bulk of the offensive staff — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 10, 2017

With Philip Rivers under center and several diverse receiving options available as well, any improvements Lynn makes to the running game can be complemented by a stronger downfield passing game.

Meanwhile, Bradley, the former coach of the Jaguars and defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks , would make for a strong defensive hire. He didn't have much success as a head coach and he would likely bring a bit of a different system than the hybrid 3-4 the Chargers have been using over the past few years, but he would have plenty to work with as the Chargers are armed with talent at all three levels of the defense.

Bradley has plenty of experience making offenses miserable with strong pass-rushers ( Joey Bosa , Melvin Ingram , Jatavis Brown , Corey Liuget ) complemented by rangy linebackers ( Denzel Perryman ) and good secondary play ( Casey Hayward , Jason Verrett , Brandon Flowers ). He would be well set up for success in L.A.