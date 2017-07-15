Charles Haley says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reminds him of Joe Montana

Dak Prescott wasn't even supposed to play meaningful football in 2016, yet he managed to supplant Tony Romo as the Cowboys' franchise quarterback and win Offensive Rookie of the Year. It's only been one season, but Prescott's career trajectory is pointing way, way up.

Just how good can Prescott be? According to Hall of Famer Charles Haley, Prescott reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Joe Montana.

"Dak reminds me of Joe," he told NBC 5 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Haley didn't just play with Montana. He also played with Troy Aikman and Steve Young. So, he knows what a Hall of Fame caliber quarterback looks like. Based on the way he gushed about Prescott, it certainly sounds like Haley thinks Prescott can get there, even if he didn't directly say it himself.

"He has so much confidence. He came from nothing, like me," Haley said. "So guess what, what can you do? How can you hurt someone that came from nothing, that had to pull himself up from the bootstraps and walk out on the stage wearing that star on his head and go 10 or 12 games in a row? What can you say? What can you do?"

Obviously, anointing Prescott already is getting ahead of ourselves, but what Prescott did in his rookie season can't be overlooked. For one, he helped the Cowboys win 13 games. He also completed 67.8 percent of his passes, averaged 8.0 yards per attempt, posted a 23-4 touchdown-interception ratio, and generated a 104.9 passer rating. Yes, his supporting cast -- from the dominant offensive line to Ezekiel Elliott -- was better than most other quarterbacks, but that shouldn't be used an argument against Prescott. If anything, it should be used to advocate for Prescott. After all, that supporting cast isn't going anywhere. The offensive line will once again be stellar, Elliott will be back, and so will Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. Prescott will be set up to succeed again, just like he did last year when he snatched away Romo's starting gig.

And this year, Prescott won't have to deal with the distraction of Romo looming behind him on the bench.

"I tell him all the time, I say, 'Man, this is your show. This is your rodeo,'" Haley said. "I told him that after game four when he was saying it was Romo's show, I would punch him in his chest. 'Hey, hold up. You've won four in a row. OK. Then, you win five in a row.' Now I walk out on the field before the game and say, 'Who's team is this?' If he didn't say, 'My team' real fast, I'll punch him again. ... He's got to realize, he's got to control everybody. Whether Romo would have came back or not, it's about the confidence and believing that he was the man. That he was driving the bus. And then, that confidence will spill over. And it did. When you listen to players talk, they talk big about Dak, because he's a man of character and a man of strength and a man of conviction."