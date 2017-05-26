Charles Woodson gives Marshawn Lynch the green light to wear his jersey number

No. 24 has a storied history with the Raiders. Most recently, Charles Woodson wore the jersey in two separate stints with the team. In the '60s and '70s, there was Willie Brown. Combined, Woodson and Brown notched 119 interceptions. Brown is already in the Hall of Fame, and Woodson will be voted in as soon as he's eligible.

The next player to wear No. 24 for the Raiders has a chance to join them. That's probably why Woodson has no issue with Marshawn Lynch, who ended his retirement to play for his hometown team, taking his number.

"I'm excited about it for Marshawn to have a chance to come home and play in front of friends and family," Woodson told ESPN. "That number 24, that's something special with the Raiders. I don't think there's anybody more worthy than Marshawn to wear that number."

Lynch, of course, wore the number in Seattle, where he rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in his six years with the Seahawks. He also delivered arguably the most iconic postseason run in NFL history, sorta causing an earthquake in the process.

If Lynch can be productive for a few more seasons, he can probably find a way into the Hall of Fame. From 2007-15, only one player (Adrian Peterson) rushed for more touchdowns than Lynch.

Terrell Davis making it this year bodes well for his chances, as Davis -- like Lynch -- was dominant, but only for a short period of time. Here's where I point out that if Pete Carroll had handed the ball to Lynch at the one-yard line instead of letting Russell Wilson throw the ball (to Malcolm Butler), Lynch's chances would be much improved. He would've won two Super Bowls and scored a championship-winning touchdown. Davis likely got a boost due to his two rings and Super Bowl MVP.

Anyway, Woodson also weighed in on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas. He didn't criticize Raiders owner Mark Davis for leaving Oakland or the city for not budging on the stadium requests.

"They needed a stadium and it's big business," Woodson said. "It's hard to hear, but you go where the financing is. The [Oakland] mayor wasn't willing to give up money she didn't have, so kudos to her, too.

"But I'm also happy for Mark Davis, getting the stadium -- they need a stadium -- and moving the franchise forward."

In the meantime, as the Raiders' new stadium is constructed, Beast Mode will highlight the Raiders' farewell tour in Oakland, giving Oakland-based fans a reason to keep showing up to games.