Chicago newspaper trolls Packers' Aaron Rodgers over breakup with Olivia Munn
It's not every day that a Super Bowl MVP gets the 'and boyfriend' treatment
It’s not at all unusual for celebrities to date each other. It’s also not unusual for those celebrity relationships to be covered extensively in the media. Consequently, it’s not unusual for there to be coverage when those relationships come to an end.
It’s just that, when one of the celebrities involved in said relationship happens to be a six-time Pro Bowl quarterback who has won a Super Bowl and been named both regular season and Super Bowl MVP, he usually merits the inclusion of his name in the headline. Not on Friday, though. Not in the Chicago Tribune, which summarized Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn’s breakup thusly: “Actress Olivia Munn and boyfriend break up, according to reports.”
That, of course, is an expert burn by a Chicago paper against a living legend that plays for the Green Bay Packers. All is fair in love and football rivalries, as they say.
