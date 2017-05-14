Chidobe Awuzie on Drew Pearson at the 2017 NFL Draft: 'Dang, that was crazy'

The breakout star of the 2017 NFL Draft was actually a guy that hasn't played in the NFL since 1983. Former Dallas Cowboys star Drew Pearson ramped up the trolling to epic levels when he went absolutely all the way in against Eagles fans in Philadelphia to announce the Cowboys' second-round pick.

In all of Pearson's histrionics, though, the name of the player that actually was the 60th pick got a bit lost in the shuffle. It was former Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who actually only saw part of the show live because he started crying and was outside reflecting on the fact that his NFL dreams were about to come true.

"That was crazy," Awuzie said Saturday, per the Dallas Morning News. "That was surreal. Two picks before I got the call and I was hugging everybody and dropped some tears and I stepped outside to get some fresh air, think, reflect.

"Then I come back inside for my pick and I'm staring at the screen while he's talking, like what's going on? Did he say my name? I was like dang what's going on and all of a sudden he said my name. I was like dang, that was crazy. Especially when I heard my name from a legend like that, to play for a great organization like this it was really surreal."

Many Cowboys fans were fired up and many others were laughing at the battle between Pearson and the fans in the building over who could be louder. That included those folks in the Cowboys' war room.

The Cowboys war room had a good laugh as they watched Drew Pearson on Friday. NFL Network

Awuzie, though, was mostly just confused. "I was just kind of blank-faced, staring at the screen," Awuzie said, "not really understanding what was going on."